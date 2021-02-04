Splash Car Wash continues acquisition program

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the recent acquisitions of Eco Car Wash with two express locations in Plattsburgh, New York, and Williston, Vermont, as well as Westport Wash & Wax, a full service location in Westport, Connecticut, according to a press release.

Splash has been accelerating its acquisition and development programs since partnering with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners in late 2018.

The company now operates 24 full service, express and self service locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont, and it has many new sites under development.

Driven by industry-leading customer service and environmentally friendly technology, Splash provides its customers with multiple options under various plans, including monthly subscriptions and à la carte pricing.

The Eco Car Wash sites were owned and operated by Aaron Vincelette.

Westport Wash & Wax was owned by Scott and Laila Tiefenthaler.

Vincelette plans to remain with Splash to assist in new development activities in the New England region.

Scott Tiefenthaler will focus on development and operations in the Connecticut/New York area.

“We’re excited to have additional strong operators like Aaron and Scott join our team,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash Car Wash Inc. “Aaron’s knowledge of the area coupled with his carwash experience makes him the perfect partner in this region. Scott and Laila have been our friendly competitors in Connecticut for 20 years. It will be great to have them join the Splash family and to take advantage of Scott’s construction and development expertise, especially as we accelerate our growth.”