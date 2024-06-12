 Splash Car Wash to build four new locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Splash Car Wash to build four new locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fayetteville Splash Car Wash opened in June 2024, featuring an express carwash tunnel with high-powered free vacuums.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas-based, family-owned Splash Car Wash announced four new locations in a press release.

Related Articles

In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Centerton, Arkansas, and Farmington, Arkansas, Splash aims to elevate the standard of carwashing with these locations in 2024 and 2025.

Fayetteville’s new facility, located at 1771 N. Green Acres Rd., opened its doors for business in June 2024.

Features at this new location include an express carwash tunnel with high-powered free vacuums.

Splash will continue its growth with stores opening that have similar features in 2024 (Pea Ridge) and early 2025 (Centerton and Farmington).

“This significant growth will allow us to impact more young people within our company and will give our current and new customers an opportunity to experience our commitment to serving them well,” said Paul Stagg, CEO at Splash. “We’re a locally owned, family business with a high focus on our own people internally, and our customers in the communities we operate in.”

Splash has three existing locations in Rogers, Arkansas, and Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Rogers location opened its doors in 2018, offering oil change and interior cleaning services in addition to the express wash tunnel.

The two Bentonville locations opened at the end of 2023, and the unlimited wash club members enjoy discounted interior cleaning and 30% off oil changes at the Rogers location.

The addition of these four locations will bring their total count in the area to six.

This brings the company’s total location count to 31 across the state.

With the purchase of monthly and annual unlimited wash plans, Splash customers have the ability to use their membership at any Splash location across the state.

“Working for Splash has provided me opportunities I couldn’t have drawn up myself,” said Timithy Singletary, Fayetteville general manager. “I’ve been able to truly learn what it means to treat customers like family and how to create a culture for our own team that encourages that.”

Since 2017, Splash has grown from eight locations with 85 team members to over 315 team members and 27 locations, comprised of 18 wash and 10 oil change facilities.

The company recently opened two state-of-the-art, European-style indoor car care facilities in Central Arkansas; Maumelle, Arkansas, in August 2022 and West Little Rock, Arkansas, in January 2023.

You May Also Like

mister-car-wash
opw-logo-feature
report-600300
Carwash News

ZIPS celebrates 20 years with Folds of Honor partnership

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash is giving scholarships to students sourced by the non-profit that helps families of fallen or injured soldiers.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash celebrated its 20th anniversary by announcing in a press release its national partnership with Folds of Honor as the company fulfills its $20,000 Give Back Tour to students sourced by Folds of Honor, a national non-profit organization that supports military families of fallen or injured soldiers.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Sud Stop opens first Alabama location

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new Sud Stop Car Wash in Meridianville, Alabama, launches as the company drives toward over a dozen carwashes in 2024.

By Kyle Alexander
sud-stop-feature
BAF Industries, PRO joins Appearance Technology Group

TUSTIN, Calif. — The move helps the multi-brand offering alongside Hi-Tech Industries, 3D International, P&S Detail Products and RBL Products.

By Kyle Alexander
Standout washes, succulent lunch highlight 23rd annual wash tour

MATAWAN, N.J. —The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey visited three unique locations in New Jersey, sponsored by Motor City Wash Works.

By Kyle Alexander
Car Wash Operators of New Jersey
Babcox Media appoints Tom Pecka as director of strategic partnerships

AKRON, Ohio — Tom Pecka will lead the development of strategic media partnerships and sponsorships, enhancing media activations across diverse channels.

By Kyle Alexander
tom-pecka-600300

Other Posts

Russell Speeder’s Car Wash expands in Connecticut

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — This marks the 20th Russell Speeder’s Car Wash in Connecticut as part of the company’s expansion plans.

By Kyle Alexander
Industry icon joins ranks of Car Wash Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lamar Beck was recognized for his work at Goo Goo Car Wash and was remembered by friends and family in a ceremony.

By Kyle Alexander
The Car Wash Show 2024
Greenhill Car Wash reopens location

WILMINGTON, Del. — The reopening of the Greenhill Car Wash express location comes after an extensive renovation and expansion project.

By Kyle Alexander
EWC expands Pittsburgh footprint with grand opening of 30th Clean Express Auto Wash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four additional Pittsburgh locations are scheduled to open in 2024.

By Jennifer Clements