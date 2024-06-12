Splash Car Wash to build four new locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas-based, family-owned Splash Car Wash announced four new locations in a press release.

In Fayetteville, Arkansas, Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Centerton, Arkansas, and Farmington, Arkansas, Splash aims to elevate the standard of carwashing with these locations in 2024 and 2025.

Fayetteville’s new facility, located at 1771 N. Green Acres Rd., opened its doors for business in June 2024.

Features at this new location include an express carwash tunnel with high-powered free vacuums.

Splash will continue its growth with stores opening that have similar features in 2024 (Pea Ridge) and early 2025 (Centerton and Farmington).

“This significant growth will allow us to impact more young people within our company and will give our current and new customers an opportunity to experience our commitment to serving them well,” said Paul Stagg, CEO at Splash. “We’re a locally owned, family business with a high focus on our own people internally, and our customers in the communities we operate in.”

Splash has three existing locations in Rogers, Arkansas, and Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Rogers location opened its doors in 2018, offering oil change and interior cleaning services in addition to the express wash tunnel.

The two Bentonville locations opened at the end of 2023, and the unlimited wash club members enjoy discounted interior cleaning and 30% off oil changes at the Rogers location.

The addition of these four locations will bring their total count in the area to six.

This brings the company’s total location count to 31 across the state.

With the purchase of monthly and annual unlimited wash plans, Splash customers have the ability to use their membership at any Splash location across the state.

“Working for Splash has provided me opportunities I couldn’t have drawn up myself,” said Timithy Singletary, Fayetteville general manager. “I’ve been able to truly learn what it means to treat customers like family and how to create a culture for our own team that encourages that.”

Since 2017, Splash has grown from eight locations with 85 team members to over 315 team members and 27 locations, comprised of 18 wash and 10 oil change facilities.

The company recently opened two state-of-the-art, European-style indoor car care facilities in Central Arkansas; Maumelle, Arkansas, in August 2022 and West Little Rock, Arkansas, in January 2023.