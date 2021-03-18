Splash Car Wash of Greenwich gets luxury remodel

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash has finished the interior and exterior remodeling of its Greenwich site, the chain’s first location, just in time to celebrate Splash’s 40th anniversary, according to a press release.

Splash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with the single location, and since that time, the team has developed over 30 additional carwash locations.

Splash currently operates 27 carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont and New York.

Splash has continued to accelerate its acquisition and development programs since partnering with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners in late 2018 with a number of new sites currently under development or near completion.

“Giving Splash number one a facelift was long overdue,” stated Fisher. “It took us some time to finalize the design and staying open through the construction project extended our finish date a bit.”

Fisher was instrumental in designing the “wave” element added to the front of the building.

“We felt that it tied in so nicely with our name and what we do,” added Fisher.

The renovations also included a remodeling of the retail store at the location.

Splash has reinvested over $3 million over the past two years into its facilities.

The investments have included both aesthetic improvements, evident in the Greenwich remodel, as well as significant equipment upgrades in many locations.