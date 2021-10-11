Splash Car Wash named No. 1 Top Workplace in Connecticut - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Connecticut by Hearst Media Group, according to a press release.
Splash has ranked in the top three for seven years running, but this is its first time in the top position.
This year, 1,322 employers in Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties participated.
A total of 56 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces, with Splash placing first in the mid-size business category.
The sole basis for determining Top Workplace is survey feedback from employees.
Splash is passionate about making sure its employees feel like what they do matters — and that translates to its customers.
“How we treat our team members is how they will treat our customers,” said Mark Curtis, CEO. “We try to get to know our employees and treat them as the critical ingredient to our success.”
Splash is very particular about the people it hires — their ability to do the job is important, of course, but their personalities are heavily weighted in the decision process.
The result is committed people who are usually part of the company for a long time.
Many Splash employees have been with the company for over 10 years, with a large number still at the company for over two decades.
“We try to do things for our crews and their families, like renting out Quassy Park each summer for our employees and their families,” added Brett Robinson, director of personnel at Splash. “We shut down the carwashes early and invite our crew and their families to enjoy the park’s attractions and a barbeque dinner. Things like this mean a lot to them.”
Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Since that time, Curtis and Fisher have developed over 30 locations and currently operate 27 carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont and New York.
Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services and one location has a laundromat.
Splash has been named “Best Carwash” by numerous publications over 35 times and has been recognized as a “Top 10 Workplace” seven times by Hearst Publications.
Four general managers employed by Splash have been recognized as “Most Valuable Carwasher” by Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Splash has been awarded the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s prestigious “Blue Chip Enterprise Award” and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.
For more information, please contact Mark Curtis at [email protected] or (203) 324-5400 ext. 7011.