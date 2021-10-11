Splash Car Wash named No. 1 Top Workplace in Connecticut - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Connecticut by Hearst Media Group, according to a press release.

Splash has ranked in the top three for seven years running, but this is its first time in the top position.

This year, 1,322 employers in Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties participated.

A total of 56 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces, with Splash placing first in the mid-size business category.

The sole basis for determining Top Workplace is survey feedback from employees.

Splash is passionate about making sure its employees feel like what they do matters — and that translates to its customers.

“How we treat our team members is how they will treat our customers,” said Mark Curtis, CEO. “We try to get to know our employees and treat them as the critical ingredient to our success.”