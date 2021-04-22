 Splash Car Wash opens new express wash
Splash Car Wash opens new express wash

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash opens new express wash

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the opening of the company’s latest express wash, a site located in Greenburg, New York, according to a press release.

This location is Splash’s seventh New York operation. 

The carwash formerly operated as a full service location, but Splash has spent the past six months completing a full renovation of the site, which included upgrading it to offer express service, updating the tunnel with all-new equipment and adding pay gates and 20 self-serve vacuums that will be offered free of charge for customers. 

The site will be operated under Splash’s “Wash Co.” brand, joining the original Wash Co. in Middletown, New York.

Glen and Wayne Sheeley, the originators of Wash Co., designed and handled the renovation of the wash in partnership with Splash. 

“We are so psyched about this wash,” added Glen Sheeley. “We packed huge washing power into this 120-foot tunnel, including the Petit high-pressure wash system. Customers can also view the ‘backroom’ operations through the glass originally used for full service customers to watch the wash. It’s really a neat feature.”

“We have been excited to partner with Wayne and Glen. They are true artisans when it comes to carwashes, and they just seem to get better with each new site they do,” added Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash.

This is the first exterior express wash to open in Westchester County, New York.

The Sheeleys will be developing two additional ground-up locations slated to start in June.

Locations and target opening dates will be announced later this month.

