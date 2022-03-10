 Splash Car Wash opens two express washes in New York
Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash opens two express washes in New York

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash recently announced the opening of its newest express carwash located in Geneva, New York, according to a press release.

The 140-foot tunnel features best-in-class equipment, which Splash has installed at several of its most recent development sites.

This new state-of-the-art express wash further solidifies Splash’s leading position in the New York market and brings the chain’s number of washes to 46.

Splash installed 20 self service vacuum stations at the new site, as well as automated pay gates to ensure the safest, fastest and most effective carwash experience for customers.

Additionally, unlimited wash plans will be available that allow customers to wash at any of Splash’s locations as many times as they desire for one low monthly charge. 

Splash has also re-opened an express tunnel in Brockport, New York, which was formerly a Buckman’s Car Wash and acquired by Splash in late 2021. 

The site, located on Brockport-Spencerport Road next to Walmart, now features all new wash equipment and automatic pay stations. 

Splash will be adding self service vacuums to the location in the next few months.

In other news, work is continuing on another Buckman’s wash located in Spencerport, New York, which management expects to be opened within two weeks and rebranded to Splash. Renovations of the Chile Buckman’s location will begin immediately thereafter.

Splash expects to open their new express site in East Haven, Connecticut, soon and will begin construction on six more sites shortly.

