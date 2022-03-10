Splash Car Wash opens two express washes in New York

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash recently announced the opening of its newest express carwash located in Geneva, New York, according to a press release.

The 140-foot tunnel features best-in-class equipment, which Splash has installed at several of its most recent development sites.

This new state-of-the-art express wash further solidifies Splash’s leading position in the New York market and brings the chain’s number of washes to 46.

Splash installed 20 self service vacuum stations at the new site, as well as automated pay gates to ensure the safest, fastest and most effective carwash experience for customers.

Additionally, unlimited wash plans will be available that allow customers to wash at any of Splash’s locations as many times as they desire for one low monthly charge.