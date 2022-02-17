 Splash Car Wash to open its largest facility to date
Splash Car Wash to open its largest facility to date

Moratorium extended on Cleveland area carwash construction to avoid oversaturation

Quick Quack acquires 7th location in Corpus Christi

Russ Auto Wash chain sold to WhiteWater Express Car Wash
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 61: Wildcat Capital Management backs Rapid Express

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 60: 2022 market predictions

Splash Car Wash to open its largest facility to date

 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Family-owned Splash Car Wash is completing work on one of the largest carwash facilities in the nation in spring 2022, according to a company press release.

It will be located in Little Rock at 15701 Chenal Pkwy. in the former space of a trampoline park.
Splash Chenal EOL, LLC purchased the property in June 2021 for $475,000 from Round Spring, LLC.

Drew Holbert and Justin Bentley of Colliers | Arkansas represented both parties in the transaction.

Bradford Gaines of Colliers is leading the development management of this location.

Colliers is also providing property management for the facility.
The 35,233-square-feet facility marks the company’s 14th location.

Features of the new wash will include: 
• Two carwash tunnels
• Two express interior cleaning belts
• Indoor member vacuums
• 10-minute oil change facility on-site
• Ultra high-speed charging station for electric vehicles
• State-of-the-art water recycling system and energy-saving motors
• Touchless kiosk experience with license plate recognition technology
• Kid-friendly and relaxing lobby with refreshments 
“Because of the years of experience we have cleaning cars coupled with the opportunities we’ve had to travel the U.S. and western Europe studying best practices, we are able to bring a unique and memorable experience to our customers,” Paul Stagg, Splash founder and CEO, said. “But all of that would be wasted if it were not for our genuine and caring team that loves to serve others.” 
“Our firm has been so fortunate to have had the opportunity to represent Splash for their brokerage and development needs in Arkansas,” Gaines said. “This Chenal location enjoys some of the best traffic counts in the city and should provide a great return on investment for the company. Their carwash facilities are truly state-of-the-art and we’re proud that they chose Little Rock for their largest to date.”
In addition to the Little Rock facility, Splash plans to open an additional eight locations in 2022 including another in west Little Rock (18021 Cantrell Rd.); Maumelle (117 Audubon Dr.); Cabot (210 Willie Ray Dr.); Conway (870 Enterprise Ave.); Bentonville (1005 S. Walton Blvd.); Greenbrier (98 S Broadview); Russellville (E Main St.); and Sherwood (near the corner of

Brockington & Kiehl).

Colliers is also providing brokerage, development and facility management services for these locations.

