 Splash Carwash announces 26 new Arkansas locations
Splash Carwash announces 26 new Arkansas locations

Carwash News

Splash Carwash announces 26 new Arkansas locations

 

on

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash Carwash announces 26 new locations, all in its home state of Arkansas, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Most of this growth will be in the central and northwest regions of the state.

Splash has recently opened three 10-Minute Oil Change facilities, an express carwash tunnel and acquired two express wash tunnels in Fort Smith, Arkansas.   

“This significant growth will allow us to impact more young people within our company and will give our current and new customers an opportunity to experience our commitment to serving them well,” says Paul Stagg, president/CEO at Splash Carwash. 

Splash has 16 Northwest Arkansas stores in development or construction, bringing its total in the area to 19.

Additionally, eight more locations in Central Arkansas will bring its total count in the area to 21. This will bring its total location count to 40 across the state. 

  • 14 existing locations, a mix of oil change, express interior cleaning and carwash facilities, primarily in the Central Arkansas area
  • Two recently acquired locations, both express wash tunnels in Fort Smith, Arkansas
  • Five locations under construction, located in Russellville (Main St.), Sherwood (Kiehl Ave.), Greenbrier (Hwy 65), Maumelle (Maumelle Blvd.), and West Little Rock (Chenal Blvd.)
  • 10 locations aiming to break ground this year, located in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Farmington, Centerton, Pea Ridge, Fort Smith, Bryant and Conway
  • Nine locations in development, one in Central Arkansas and eight more Northwest Arkansas locations.

“Washing cars is simply our vehicle to invest in the lives of our team members. Washing more cars provides us more opportunities to develop our team, both personally and professionally,” says Matt Stagg, CFO.

The company will add hundreds of team members and serve thousands of new customers over the next few years of growth.

Splash installs all of the equipment themselves.

This growth will nearly double the size of the installation team.

Their upcoming locations in West Little Rock and Maumelle will be two of the largest carwash facilities in the nation, noted the press release.

The West Little Rock location will be located on Chenal Blvd., in the previous Altitude Trampoline Park building.

It is a 35,233-square-foot facility that will include two carwash tunnels, two express interior cleaning conveyor belts, indoor vacuums, a high-speed charging station for electric vehicles, a state-of-the-art water reclamation system, energy-saving motors, license plate recognition technology, a kid-friendly and relaxing lobby with refreshments, and a 10-Minute Oil Change facility on-site.

In this article:,
