Splash Carwash announces 26 new Arkansas locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash Carwash announces 26 new locations, all in its home state of Arkansas, according to a company press release.

Most of this growth will be in the central and northwest regions of the state.

Splash has recently opened three 10-Minute Oil Change facilities, an express carwash tunnel and acquired two express wash tunnels in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“This significant growth will allow us to impact more young people within our company and will give our current and new customers an opportunity to experience our commitment to serving them well,” says Paul Stagg, president/CEO at Splash Carwash.

Splash has 16 Northwest Arkansas stores in development or construction, bringing its total in the area to 19.

Additionally, eight more locations in Central Arkansas will bring its total count in the area to 21. This will bring its total location count to 40 across the state.