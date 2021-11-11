Splash continues expansion in Northeast

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the acquisition of the Malcho’s Car Wash located in Penfield, New York, according to a press release.

This acquisition marks Splash’s third over the last month in the upstate New York market.

The Malcho’s acquisition immediately follows the recent Buckmans and Classy Chassy deals, which combine for 21 washes in the market.

The acquisition was negotiated and driven by Jeff Arnold and Dave Clements, the co-founders of Classy Chassy, who are now partnered alongside Splash.

The site currently operates as an exterior-only wash but will be converted to a Splash Express site.

The new site will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, automatic pay stations, an updated façade and new self-service vacuum stations, which will be offered free of charge to Splash customers.