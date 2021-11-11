 Splash continues expansion in Northeast
Carwash News

Carwash News

Splash continues expansion in Northeast

 

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the acquisition of the Malcho’s Car Wash located in Penfield, New York, according to a press release.

This acquisition marks Splash’s third over the last month in the upstate New York market.

The Malcho’s acquisition immediately follows the recent Buckmans and Classy Chassy deals, which combine for 21 washes in the market.

The acquisition was negotiated and driven by Jeff Arnold and Dave Clements, the co-founders of Classy Chassy, who are now partnered alongside Splash.

The site currently operates as an exterior-only wash but will be converted to a Splash Express site.

The new site will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, automatic pay stations, an updated façade and new self-service vacuum stations, which will be offered free of charge to Splash customers.

“We’re really excited about this location,” added Arnold. “This area has been looking for a top-notch facility and we believe this will be a great location once we’re done with our upgrades.”  Arnold, along with Clements, head up Splash’s development team in the Rochester and Buffalo markets, while Aaron Vincelette, the founder of the two ECO carwashes that Splash acquired in late 2020, leads the development efforts in the Vermont market.

Lastly, Glen Sheeley has worked with the Splash team since his Middletown, New York, site was acquired by the company in 2019.

Sheeley is currently working on multiple projects within the Connecticut and New York markets, including the East Haven express site that is now under construction.

In addition, Splash also announced the construction of a new express wash in Geneva, New York. 

The 145-foot-long tunnel will feature MacNeil wash equipment and Vacutech vacuums. 

Splash hopes to have the site open for business in January.   

