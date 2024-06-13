 Splash welcomes Kathryn Rogers as chief financial officer

Splash welcomes Kathryn Rogers as chief financial officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rogers brings extensive experience to Splash Car Wash, having worked with major firms and non-profits.

By Kyle Alexander
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Splash announced the appointment of Kathryn Rogers, CPA as its new chief financial officer (CFO) in a press release as of April 2024.

Rogers brings a diverse background in finance and a proven track record of driving fiscal success to her new role at Splash.

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Rogers graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

She furthered her education by obtaining a master’s degree in accounting and became a licensed certified public accountant (CPA).

Before joining Splash, Rogers spent several years in public accounting for two of “The Big Four” accounting firms, gaining invaluable experience in financial auditing and corporate accounting.

She then transitioned to the non-profit sector, where she excelled in various finance roles, ultimately rising to the position of CFO within 10 years of starting her career.

In her new role as CFO of Splash, Rogers will be responsible for leading the company’s finance and accounting team.

Under her purview will be all accounting, financial reporting, banking relationships, financial strategy, budgets and the overall financial health of Splash.

Her strategic vision and expertise will play a crucial role in guiding Splash’s financial direction and ensuring continued growth and success, stated the press release.

She joins Josh Briggs, who has been the company’s controller, but recently was promoted to director of financial planning and analysis upon Roger’s arrival.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathryn to the Splash team,” said Paul Stagg, CEO of Splash. “Her extensive experience, professionalism, demonstrated leadership and overall culture-fit make her the ideal candidate to lead this department.”

Outside of her professional endeavors, Rogers enjoys spending time with her husband, Brooks, and their two boys, Jackson and William.

She is excited to bring her dedication and expertise to her new role at Splash and looks forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing success.

