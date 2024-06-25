 Splash reopens former Buckmans Greece location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Splash reopens former Buckmans Greece location

The wash has been completely renovated to include two new 130-foot tunnels outfitted with the latest in wash technology and equipment, including Splash's high pressure wash system.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Splash reopens former Buckmans Greece location

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, has announced in a press release the re-opening of its express wash in Greece, New York, a site formerly known as Buckman’s.

Related Articles

Since Splash’s acquisition, the wash has been completely renovated to include two new 130-foot tunnels outfitted with the latest in wash technology and equipment, including “Optimus Prep,” Splash’s high pressure wash system.

Splash also added 23 free-of-charge vacuum stations to increase customer convenience and enhance the wash experience, according to the release.

The site can now be accessed from three different access points, allowing customers to proceed through two sets of automated pay stations, significantly reducing wait time.

The renovation of the Greece location was overseen by Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash’s development partners in Upstate New York.

Clements and Arnold previously owned the Classy Chassy chain, which was purchased by Splash in 2021.

They have also been responsible for the development of Splash’s Geneva, Leray and Oswego express washes and oversaw major renovations in Spencerport and Brockport.

Currently under construction are Clay, Henrietta, Hamburg and Jefferson City, all of which are expected to open later this year.

“Dave and Jeff have been instrumental in the expansion of our New York footprint, which now totals 36 washes with another four under construction,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO and co-founder of Splash. “We are really proud to be able to renovate this great site originally run by the legendary Ray Justice. We’re also excited to see the growth at Splash continue. As we develop more sites within the region, we know we’re bringing more convenience and an unmatched customer experience to our subscription members, while simultaneously providing more opportunities for growth to our team members.” 

Splash currently employs over 1,100 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past 10 years.

The chain is currently ranked as the 19th largest carwash operator in the United States.

You May Also Like

SimplSourcing-Michael-Koontz
prt-new-products
Carwash News

OpenShine to bring Tommy’s Express Car Wash to Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — The new OpenRoad Group division looks to open more Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations in Canada in the next three years.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
tommys-express-logo-feature

BRAMPTON, Ontario — OpenShine announced in a press release it is bringing the award-winning Tommy's Express Car Wash franchise to Canada, with the first location set for Brampton, Ontario.

The first location is expected to be open in the summer of 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 11 with key executives from Tommy’s Express Car Wash and OpenShine in attendance.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Express Wash Concepts continues Hampton Roads expansion

OHIO/VIRGINIA — Express Wash Concepts celebrated the opening of its 16th Green Clean Express Auto Wash in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

By Kyle Alexander
IGL Coatings Industrial Solution Armor gets award

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Industrial Solution Armor celebrated its first award at ITEX 24, showcasing IGL’s dedication to protective solutions.

By Kyle Alexander
igl-armor-award
Kleen-Rite Missouri moves into new distribution center facility

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The new distribution center in Kansas City, Missouri, aims to enhance inventory and shipping efficiency for the region.

By Kyle Alexander
Kleen-Rite Corp.
DRB appoints April Bertram as VP of product management

AKRON, Ohio — With over 30 years of experience in product innovation, Bertram joins DRB to shape the future of its product portfolio.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

New detailing nonprofit to help underserved youth

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Renowned automotive detailer Rigo Santana launched the New Generation Kids nonprofit to provide early training and career opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
la-detailing-nonprofit
Splash welcomes Kathryn Rogers as chief financial officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rogers brings extensive experience to Splash Car Wash, having worked with major firms and non-profits.

By Kyle Alexander
kathryn-rogers-splash
Splash Car Wash to build four new locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Fayetteville Splash Car Wash opened in June 2024, featuring an express carwash tunnel with high-powered free vacuums.

By Kyle Alexander
Whistle Express opens Fairdale location with donation to hospital

FAIRDALE, Ky. — Celebration will include exclusive promotions, a $1 donation to Norton Children’s Hospital for every car washed and more.

By Kyle Alexander
Whistle Express car wash - magnolia holdings