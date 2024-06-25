Splash reopens former Buckmans Greece location

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, has announced in a press release the re-opening of its express wash in Greece, New York, a site formerly known as Buckman’s.

Since Splash’s acquisition, the wash has been completely renovated to include two new 130-foot tunnels outfitted with the latest in wash technology and equipment, including “Optimus Prep,” Splash’s high pressure wash system.

Splash also added 23 free-of-charge vacuum stations to increase customer convenience and enhance the wash experience, according to the release.

The site can now be accessed from three different access points, allowing customers to proceed through two sets of automated pay stations, significantly reducing wait time.

The renovation of the Greece location was overseen by Dave Clements and Jeff Arnold, Splash’s development partners in Upstate New York.

Clements and Arnold previously owned the Classy Chassy chain, which was purchased by Splash in 2021.

They have also been responsible for the development of Splash’s Geneva, Leray and Oswego express washes and oversaw major renovations in Spencerport and Brockport.

Currently under construction are Clay, Henrietta, Hamburg and Jefferson City, all of which are expected to open later this year.

“Dave and Jeff have been instrumental in the expansion of our New York footprint, which now totals 36 washes with another four under construction,” stated Mark Curtis, CEO and co-founder of Splash. “We are really proud to be able to renovate this great site originally run by the legendary Ray Justice. We’re also excited to see the growth at Splash continue. As we develop more sites within the region, we know we’re bringing more convenience and an unmatched customer experience to our subscription members, while simultaneously providing more opportunities for growth to our team members.”

Splash currently employs over 1,100 employees and has been named Top Workplace for the past 10 years.

The chain is currently ranked as the 19th largest carwash operator in the United States.