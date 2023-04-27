 Splash to hold two grand re-openings May 5 - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Splash to hold two grand re-openings May 5

MILFORD, Conn. — The newly re-branded Splash sites underwent extensive internal and external renovations.

By PCD Staff

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced the grand re-opening of its express wash locations in Brockport and Spencerport, New York, in a press release.

As part of the re-openings, customers who donate to the Foodlink of Rochester Splash over the May 5th weekend will receive free washes.

Foodlink is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing both the root causes and effects of food insecurity throughout the Greater Rochester area and Finger Lakes region.

Formerly Buckman Car Washes, the newly re-branded Splash sites underwent extensive internal and external renovations, including the addition of new state-of-the-art equipment in each wash tunnel.

Additionally, Splash has added multiple self-service vacuums at each site, which will be free of charge to customers.

The Brockport site is located at 6273 Brockport Spencerport Rd., adjacent to the Walmart, and the Spencerport wash is located at 40 Nichols St.

Both will have special offers for customers who stop by May 5-7.

Splash currently operates 57 locations in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.

The company is currently in the final stages of build out at four new locations, which are expected to open in the next month.

Three are located in New York (Oswego, Leray and Fairport), while one is located in Milford, Connecticut.

In addition, Splash has four more sites under construction in Massachusetts, Vermont and Connecticut.

