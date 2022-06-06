Spotless Brands scales to over 100 locations

BALTIMORE — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, recently announced in a press release the addition of its 100th carwash location.

After its establishment in January 2020, Spotless closed on its first partnership with Cobblestone Auto Spa in February 2020, with 27 locations at the time.

This milestone highlights Spotless Brands ability to innovate and scale through a robust actionable pipeline all while setting a new standard of quality service.

“I am tremendously proud of our team and their commitment to growth, quality and service. Success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication our entire team has demonstrated by providing the highest quality of service and care for our customers,” said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless Brands.