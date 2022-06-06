Spotless Brands scales to over 100 locations

BALTIMORE — Spotless Brands, a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, recently announced in a press release the addition of its 100th carwash location.
After its establishment in January 2020, Spotless closed on its first partnership with Cobblestone Auto Spa in February 2020, with 27 locations at the time.
This milestone highlights Spotless Brands ability to innovate and scale through a robust actionable pipeline all while setting a new standard of quality service.
“I am tremendously proud of our team and their commitment to growth, quality and service. Success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication our entire team has demonstrated by providing the highest quality of service and care for our customers,” said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless Brands.
Spotless Brands currently partners with three leading carwash operators in premier markets across the country and continues to expand with a robust and actionable pipeline.
Partners include:
• Cobblestone Auto Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, and Denver, Colorado.
• Okie Express Auto Wash in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
• Flagship Car Wash in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
The Spotless Brands platform creates the opportunity for its partners to access purpose-built credit facilities to support ambitious growth initiatives, while removing the risk associated with traditional financing solutions.
In addition, carwash operators experience robust development opportunities for employees and attractive transaction structures allowing them to achieve partial liquidity, while sharing in the upside value created through the partnership.
Spotless Brands is dedicated to executing a purposeful growth strategy by partnering with leading express carwash operators in attractive markets.