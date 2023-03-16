 Access Holdings’ Spotless Brands announces $600 million growth capital raise - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Access Holdings’ Spotless Brands announces $600 million growth capital raise

BALTIMORE — The strategic growth capital investment will support the execution of Spotless Brands' expansion strategy.

By PCD Staff

BALTIMORE — Access Holdings, a Baltimore-based mid-market investment firm, announced in a press release a capital raise to fund the growth of portfolio company Spotless Brands.

The capital raised will directly support the growth and innovation of the business, scaling its operations in new and existing markets, through both de novo expansion as well as accretive M&A.

Access partnered on the capital raise with Wafra Inc., a global alternative investment firm.

“Our growth up to this point has been the direct outcome of the team’s hard work and dedication to delivering consistent, premium service to our customers. We are proud to be the partner of choice for the best brands and operators across the country,” said Spotless Brands Chief Executive Officer Russ Reynolds. “This capital will be utilized to further enhance our position as the industry’s premier express carwash platform via new market expansion, accelerated densification of our current markets, and investment in transformational infrastructure and technology.”

“This capital raise ensures the institutional knowledge of the entrepreneurs we partner with — our very own carwash hall of famers — continues to take precedent and inform the growth of Spotless Brands,” said Access Holdings founder and managing partner Kevin McAllister. “Today’s announcement represents a transformational activity for Access Holdings due to the creative execution by our team.”

Wafra has significant experience in the carwash industry, having previously grown El Car Wash into the leading express carwash platform in South Florida.

