Spotless Brands announces acquisitions - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — According to a press release, Spotless Brands recently announced the acquisition of Auto Spa Express in Seymour, Tennessee, just outside of Knoxville.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Spotless Brands will operate this location under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand, which already operates more than 17 locations across Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia with additional locations opening in Ohio. Spotless Brands looks forward to continuing to provide the highest quality service building on Auto Spa’s success since the Seymour location opened in early 2021. The new Ultimate Shine Car Wash is located at 139 E Macon Ln., Seymour, Tennessee. “We were impressed by the quality and superior customer service demonstrated by the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand,” said Barry Shular of Heartland Development, owner of Auto Spa. “The growth Ultimate Shine is experiencing made our decision to bring this amazing brand to the Seymour community.”

Advertisement

“Spotless has seen incredible growth in Eastern Tennessee, a market that we are eager to continually enhance with our trusted name in quality washes,” said Christian Seem, Spotless Brands COO. “We’re looking forward to bringing the newest carwashing technologies to the Seymour community under the Ultimate Shine name, and making it more accessible for drivers to experience a consistent, quality wash they deserve.” “We are excited to broaden our reach along the East Coast and branch further into the Baltimore market,” said Christian Seem, Spotless Brands COO. “We’re committed to bringing the newest in carwashing technologies to the Baltimore area, where customers can expect efficient and gentle carwashes, sure to make them as proud of their car as they were the first day they bought it.”

Advertisement

Spotless Brands continues to set itself up to scale to over 150 locations by the end of 2022. Spotless Brands also announced the acquisition of Let’s Go Car Wash with three locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a fourth in Shawnee, Oklahoma, according to a separate press release. Spotless Brands will operate these locations under the Okie Express Auto Wash brand, which already operates 20 locations in Oklahoma with six Tulsa sites in development and one now open. Spotless Brands looks forward to continuing to provide the highest quality service, featuring Okie Express Auto Wash’s automated car tunnel that can quickly wash, wax, apply tire shine, and dry vehicles in about three minutes.

Advertisement