Spotless Brands breaks new barriers, enters Ohio market in 2023 - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Three new locations in the Buckeye State will open in the first half of the year.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands is hitting the ground running in 2023 with the announcement of its entrance into the Ohio market, according to a press release.

The brand is breaking ground on three brand new locations in the Buckeye State, all with planned opening dates in the first half of the year.

The locations, which will operate under the Ultimate Shine Car Wash brand, are as follows: 

  • 1492 N Bridge St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 
  • 733 Hebron Rd., Heath, OH 43056 
  • 3761 Northpointe Dr., Zanesville, OH 43701

“We are thrilled to be starting off the new year with our entrance into the state of Ohio, which allows us as a brand to capitalize on our commitment to providing the highest quality of carwash services in the nation,” said Christian Seem, Spotless Brands COO. “We recognize the growing demand in the carwash industry, and we aim to fill that gap with best-in-class operations featuring advanced technology and models to create an experience that results in customer loyalty and satisfaction.” 

The leading carwash aggregator is planting roots in the Midwest with its first location set to open this month in Chillicothe, a town that sits south of the state’s centralized capital city of Columbus.

Spotless’s breakthrough to this new region is allowing the brand to reach new heights with its goal of bringing the newest carwash technology to numerous communities, as well as helping ambitious carwash operators nationwide bring their businesses into a new era through capital investments, technology innovation and operational support. 

“As far as breaking into the Midwest, Ohio is just the beginning for Spotless,” said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless Brands. “It is undoubtedly an incredible time to witness our brand’s growth as we continue to expand across the country, bringing with us our trusted name in quality services to new communities at affordable prices.”

Spotless Car Wash Brands’ portfolio surpassed 135 units in 2022 via the Cobblestone Auto SpaOkie Express Auto Wash, and Flagship Carwash, and Ultimate Shine brands, with an additional 57 units set to open in 2023.  For more information, visit www.spotlessbrands.com.

