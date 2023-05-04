Spotless Brands expands leadership team - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — With a recent $600 million raised in capital, Spotless Brands announced in a press release the company’s plans to accelerate growth in existing markets, expand into new markets, and invest in infrastructure and technology to position itself as the industry’s premier carwash platform.

To propel these strategic initiatives forward, Spotless Brands is evolving its senior leadership team to maximize impact with the following key leadership appointments:

Scott Buttz, chief operating officer, brings his nearly 30-year, proven track record of driving growth and profitability in high-velocity, private-equity-sponsored B2B and B2C industries and his background in leading purpose-driven teams to his new role as COO.

With over 25 years of experience leading critical growth and expansion of international consumer-driven brands in highly competitive industries, Chad Crawford joins Spotless Brands as chief brand officer.

As the vice president of marketing, Jenna Folk will leverage her insights as an accomplished marketing innovator in the retail, consumer packaged goods and food industries to enhance Spotless Brands’ market position.

“As we continue our quest to become the leading carwash platform in the industry, we are thrilled to have Scott, Chad and Jenna on the team to drive operational excellence, accelerate brand performance and support the delivery of our superior value to our customers,” shared Russ Reynolds, CEO, Spotless Brands.