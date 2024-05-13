Spotless Brands expands to start 2024

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands, a carwash company operating as Cobblestone Auto Spa, Flagship Carwash, Ultimate Shine Car Wash and Okie Express Auto Wash, announced in a press release 15 openings during the first quarter for a strong start to 2024.

Spotless Brands continues to expand rapidly in existing and new markets.

The new locations are as follows:

Cobblestone Auto Spa 6933 N Pima Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona 85250

Cobblestone Auto Spa 2525 W Peoria Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85021

Cobblestone Auto Spa 302 N 51st Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85043

Cobblestone Auto Spa 9865 W Northern, Glendale, Arizona 85305

Cobblestone Car Wash 2291 S Havana St., Aurora, Colorado 80247

Cobblestone Car Wash 7621 Beverly Blvd., Castle Pines, Colorado 80108

Flagship Carwash 400 W Padonia Rd., Timonium, Maryland 21093

Flagship Carwash 2430 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, Maryland 20601

Flagship Carwash 5403 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, Maryland 20747

Ultimate Shine Car Wash 733 Hebron Rd., Heath, Ohio 43056

Ultimate Shine Car Wash 115 Crossings Dr., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160

Ultimate Shine Car Wash 3250 Electric Rd., Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Ultimate Shine Car Wash 1360 Dayton Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio 45324

Ultimate Shine Car Wash 9809 Mall Loop Rd., White Hall, West Virginia 26554

Ultimate Shine Car Wash 4534 Brandt Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45424

“We are excited about our 15 openings in the first quarter, the strong growth trajectory of our brands and the continuing positive SSS trends from 2023,” said John Standley, CEO of Spotless Brands. “Looking at the remainder of 2024 and beyond, we have no plans of slowing down. With the incredible team we have leading our efforts and the tools we have implemented to improve our processes, Spotless is positioned for sustained growth.”

“With the brand developing at such a positive rate, we plan to continue our growth in key markets across existing regions where we have strength in numbers and diverse offerings unique for the car wash space,” added David Kelly, chief data officer of Spotless Brands. “Our team is strategically positioned to pursue new markets. With our advanced resources, senior team and collective passion and drive, Spotless looks forward to introducing our premium brands across new territories too.”