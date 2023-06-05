Spotless Brands names new CEO - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands announced in a press release the appointment of highly respected retail executive John Standley as the company’s new CEO.

Standley succeeds Russ Reynolds, who will serve as an operating advisor to the company and board member.

Standley brings over 30 years of multi-location, service organization experience with expertise in strategic development, operations, business transformation, unit growth through both acquisitions and de novo site development, and customer relationship management, including loyalty programs and capital markets, to Spotless Brands.

“I am eager to build on the incredible work that has already been accomplished by Russ and the full team at Spotless Brands. Looking ahead, I have full confidence that we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and drive Spotless Brands’ growth to new heights,” stated Standley.

Standley joins the Spotless Brands team as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors after previously serving as the executive vice president of Walgreens Boots Alliance and president of Walgreens, where he led the $100 billion U.S. retail pharmacy segment, including all aspects of the Walgreens drugstore and specialty pharmacy businesses.

During Standley’s tenure, Walgreens rapidly expanded its immunization and testing capabilities and launched several initiatives to improve the customer experience.

Prior to Walgreens, Standley was the CEO and chairman of the board of Rite Aid, where he led the company through a transformation from a traditional drug store chain to a health and wellness company.

Standley also previously held roles as CEO and as a member of the board of Pathmark, where he led a business turnaround and successful sale of the company.

Before Pathmark, Standley held executive financial positions at Rite Aid and various grocery companies.

Additionally, Standley formerly served as the chairman of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores as well as on the Boards of CarMax, Inc. and Supervalu, Inc.

Recently, Standley was recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards by both the National Association of Chain Drugstores and Chain Drug Review for his leadership and contributions to the drugstore industry.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the company and to have John’s wealth of experience leading successful customer-oriented and high-touch service companies,” remarked Kevin McAllister, managing partner and founder, Access Holdings.