 Spotless Car Wash Brands announces new name, leadership change
Spotless Car Wash Brands announces new name, leadership change

Wash Of the Week

Carwash News

Spotless Car Wash Brands announces new name, leadership change

 

on

BALTIMORE — After unveiling a new name and CEO, Spotless Car Wash Brands is helping ambitious carwash operators nationwide bring their businesses into a new era through capital investments, technology innovation and operational support, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Spotless Car Wash Brands’ portfolio includes 85 units across Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland via the Cobblestone Auto Spa, Okie Express Auto Wash and Flagship Car Wash Center brands with an additional 55 units set to open in 2022, totaling 140 units for the company by year’s end.

With an unmatched platform supporting growth in a competitive industry and strong leadership team in place, Spotless Car Wash Brands is attracting premier carwash operators to join its growing network of industry-leading brands, and expects to add two to four operator DMAs in 2022 with plans to reach 200 carwash units by 2023.

First established in 2019 as the Car Wash Owners Network (CWON), the company recently rebranded this year as Spotless Car Wash Brands.

The new identity aims to better communicate to premium operators how the company provides capital and resources to support operational efficiencies that increase customer retention, advance technology and update equipment to better meet consumer needs.

Examples of innovation include adding car ports and charging stations for electric vehicles and improving environmental and water reclamation practices. 

To lead the charge, Spotless Car Wash Brands recently named Russ Reynolds as CEO.

Reynolds has a long history and proven track record of growing companies and supporting the growth of local business owners and operators.

With a wealth of experience in business strategy, sales and marketing, supply chain management and technology, Reynolds most recently served as CEO of LYNX Franchising, LLC, a franchisor of multiple leading brands including JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRST Team and Outdoor Living Brands.

Previously, he served as CEO and president of 725-unit Batteries Plus, where under his leadership average store sales nearly doubled and gross margins increased by over 20%.

Before that, he spent 14 years with GNB Technologies, a major global supplier of automotive and industrial power products.

“It’s a great time for the carwash industry. Between the chip shortage, inflation and other factors, consumers are more motivated than ever to take better care of their existing cars and hang on to them longer,” Reynolds said. “By partnering with leading carwash operators in premier markets nationwide, we are providing them with the catered attention, resources and capital they need to enhance and scale operations to build brands that resonate with consumers.”

Spotless Car Wash Brands provides partner operators with access to a wealth of resources that will support the ability to grow in a competitive market, such as the implementation of subscription membership programs, digital marketing strategies, strategic digital sourcing capabilities, site selection and sales training.

Partners of Spotless Car Wash Brands will join a network of industry-leading carwash operators within its portfolio and have access to operational best practices and strategies to further grow their businesses.

“We are an ideal partner for carwash operators seeking capital to expand and optimize their operation, while protecting and building upon their brand and legacy,” Reynolds said. “We’re looking for key operators to add to our rapidly growing portfolio who have a superior hold within the market and seek to expand and grow their footprint and market share.”

Carwash operators partnering with Spotless Car Wash Brands also receive support to accelerate growth through access to purpose-built credit facilities to support ambitious growth initiatives, while removing the risk associated with the traditional financing solutions.

In addition, carwash operators experience robust development opportunities for employees and attractive transaction structures allowing them to achieve partial liquidity, while sharing in the upside value created through the partnership.

