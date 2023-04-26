Spring cleaning your car: rust-proofing and detailing

As the weather starts to warm up, many car owners turn their attention to spring cleaning and maintenance. Getting a carwash is just the beginning for ensuring your vehicle’s health this spring.

One of the most overlooked aspects of the automotive spring-cleaning process is protecting your vehicle from rust and corrosion, especially if you live in an area that experienced harsh winter weather. Rust-proofing and detailing services can be extremely beneficial in helping prevent damage to your car, thus extending its lifespan.

Rain, rain, go away

Springtime is notorious for rain showers, but while that’s great for plants, it can have a negative impact on your car. Rainwater — or any water, for that matter — can be corrosive, especially if it’s mixed with contaminants, like road salt or other pollution. Any of last winter’s salt left on the roads may mix with that spring rain and splash onto the underside of your vehicle. Eventually, however, the rain does help in washing that salt off the road.

Rust-proofing, detailing and paint protection services can help prevent water damage by creating a protective barrier between your car’s metal surfaces and the elements. By applying a special coating or treatment to your car’s exterior, rust-proofing can help repel contaminants, reducing the risk of rust and corrosion. Detailing can also help remove any dirt, dust or other debris that may have accumulated on your car’s exterior, making it less susceptible to damage. Additional paint protection services are available to resist water, UV rays and more harmful substances while keeping your car looking brand new.

Rust ease

Rust and weather corrosion can cause significant damage to a car’s frame, body panels and other components. During the winter months, salt and other de-icing agents used on the roads can accelerate this process, making it even more important to take steps to prevent rust from forming. By applying a protective barrier to your vehicle’s undercarriage and other vulnerable areas, rust-proofing treatments can help keep rust and corrosion at bay, protecting your car and preventing costly repairs down the line.

It’s in the details

While rust protection is the best way to keep your car’s exterior looking and feeling its best, detailing services can help your car’s interior. Regular cleaning and maintenance can help remove dirt, dust, and other contaminants from your car’s interior surfaces, improving its appearance and reducing the risk of damage to the paint, upholstery, and other components.

After a long winter of tracking mud and salt from your boots into your car, it’s time to clear that out of your carpet. Without proper cleaning, the salt will stay on the carpet until it inevitably gets wet again, soaking deeper into the carpet and down to the metal floor of the car. It takes some powerful equipment — and an expert’s eye — to get rid of that road salt and the rest of winter’s slop. Winter mess aside, it never hurts to get a little help cleaning up any coffee stains or french fries that fell between the seats. Detailing services this spring can help your car looking and feeling refreshed from the inside out.

Why now?

One of the best times to get rust-proofing and detailing services is during the spring, when the weather is mild and the roads are free from snow and ice. Spring is also a great time to address any damage that may have occurred over the winter months, such as dents, scratches or chips in the paint. Getting your car inspected and repaired as needed can ensure that it’s in top shape for the upcoming driving season.

By taking steps to protect your car from rust and corrosion, as well as keeping it clean and well-maintained, your vehicle will look and drive like new for years to come. Make sure to do your research and find a shop who can meet your needs and budget.

Rob Harper is the director of product development and technical support for Ziebart International Corporation, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 36 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. Find more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities at www.ziebart.com.