 Steel City Wash, LLC acquires Coates Car Care

PITTSBURGH — Steel City Wash LLC announced the acquisition of Coates Car Care, marking a significant expansion into Ohio.

By Kyle Alexander
PITTSBURGH — Steel City Wash, LLC, operating as Mr. Magic Car Wash, announced in a press release the acquisition of Coates Car Care, headquartered in Niles, Ohio.

This acquisition marks a significant expansion into the Ohio market and aligns with Mr. Magic Car Wash’s vision of providing premium car care services to a broader customer base as part of its continued growth strategy.

With this acquisition, Steel City Wash, LLC adds six new locations in Niles, Ohio, Austintown, Ohio, Cortland, Ohio, Howland, Ohio, Boardman, Ohio, and Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

This expansion brings the total number of Mr. Magic Car Wash locations across Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to 23.

Coates Car Care offers the same quality express carwash services, innovative technology and high standards guests expect from the Mr. Magic Car Wash brand.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for both companies, demonstrating a commitment to growth and excellence in the car care industry, stated the press release.

“Coates Car Care has built a robust business model that aligns perfectly with ours, offering express service, innovative technology, competitive pricing and an unwavering commitment to our guests and community. We are thrilled to welcome Coates Car Care into the Mr. Magic family,” said Joe Krydick, president and chief operating officer of Steel City Wash. “This acquisition underscores our dedication to growth and delivering exceptional carwash experiences to the Ohio market.”

Jim Coates of Coates Car Care said, “In 1959, my father opened the first Coates Car Care location in Niles, Ohio. For over 65 years, my family has been committed to providing our community an excellent carwash experience. I am confident that Mr. Magic will continue to add incredible value for our guests by giving them access to a larger footprint of locations and providing outstanding service and care that they have come to expect from Coates Car Care. I am very grateful for our team’s opportunity to join an amazing company. This is an exciting time for my family, and I look forward to watching Mr. Magic take this company to new heights.”

Coates Car Care was represented by Ardent Advisory Group.

