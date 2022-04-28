Submissions open for the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher award

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) has officially opened nominations for the 31st annual Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC) award.

Our MVC award recognizes top carwash professionals across the U.S. and any frontline workers, such as on-site workers, service technicians, managers and supervisors that help your carwash business thrive qualify for recognition.

Nominations must include:

Nominee’s full name

His/her place of work

His/her specific job responsibility

Reason for the nomination.

To submit a nomination for the 2022 MVC, email Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by June 7.

The 2022 recipient of the MVC award will be announced and featured in the August issue of PC&D as well as on Carwash.com.