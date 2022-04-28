Submissions open for the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher award

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) has officially opened nominations for the 31st annual Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC) award.
Our MVC award recognizes top carwash professionals across the U.S. and any frontline workers, such as on-site workers, service technicians, managers and supervisors that help your carwash business thrive qualify for recognition.
Nominations must include:
- Nominee’s full name
- His/her place of work
- His/her specific job responsibility
- Reason for the nomination.
To submit a nomination for the 2022 MVC, email Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by June 7.
The 2022 recipient of the MVC award will be announced and featured in the August issue of PC&D as well as on Carwash.com.
In 2021, Izzy Aguayo, site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash, was named the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher.
