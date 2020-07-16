Submissions open for the 2020 Top 50 List

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing team is preparing the 2020 Top 50 list of the largest conveyor carwash chains in the U.S. based on number of locations.

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list? Last year, it took at least 11 locations to make it.

In order to be considered, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by Sept. 10th:

The name of the carwash chain

Website address

Number of locations (expected by Dec. 31, 2020)

The location of the carwash’s headquarters or where the first location was opened.

Any conveyor location scheduled to open by the end of the year can be included in the total.

In 2010, there were only 861 carwashes in total represented on our Top 50 list. During the last nine years, over 1,000 locations have been added to that landscape, totaling 1,832 in 2019.

The 2019 Top 5 lineup ran as follows: Mister Car Wash (318), Zips Car Wash (194), International Car Wash Group (151), Quick Quack Car Wash (101) and Autobell Car Wash (84).

Of further note is the fact that there was a 20.5% increase in the number of locations from 2018 to 2019.

You can read or listen to a full analysis of the 2019 list here.