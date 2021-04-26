 Submissions open for the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher award
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Submissions open for the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher award

on

Cobblestone Auto Spa expands footprint in Colorado and Arizona

on

See your carwash featured in PC&D

on

Market Focus: CAP recognizes 'Carwasher of the Year'
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage

Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify Video
play

Newsmakers 20: DRB acquires Washify

Current Digital Issue

April 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

Arthur Wessels, executive vice president and head of global key accounts for WashTec, discusses the different trends in carwashing around the world for 2021 and beyond.

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Submissions open for the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher award

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team has asked readers to submit nominations for the Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC) award for 30 years.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Our MVC award recognizes the top carwash employees across the U.S., and you can nominate anyone on the frontlines who helps your car care business thrive, such as on-site workers, service technicians, managers and supervisors.

Nominations must include:

  • Nominee’s full name
  • His/her place of work
  • His/her specific job responsibility
  • Reason for the nomination.

To submit a nomination for this year’s MVC award, email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by June 7th.

The 2021 winner will be announced and featured in the August issue of PC&D magazine as well as on our website, Carwash.com.

The 2020 MVC award recognized Vaughn Mead, a site manager and member of the technician response team for Breeze Thru Car Wash in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming.

You can read about last year’s award recipient here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: String of carwash thefts in Missouri and Illinois

Carwash News: Residents concerned about horse at carwash

Carwash News: Poll: Traffic assessment 2020 vs 2021

Carwash News: Carwasher releases new single

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing