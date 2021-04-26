Submissions open for the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher award

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team has asked readers to submit nominations for the Most Valuable Carwasher (MVC) award for 30 years.

Our MVC award recognizes the top carwash employees across the U.S., and you can nominate anyone on the frontlines who helps your car care business thrive, such as on-site workers, service technicians, managers and supervisors.

Nominations must include:

Nominee’s full name

His/her place of work

His/her specific job responsibility

Reason for the nomination.

To submit a nomination for this year’s MVC award, email Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by June 7th.

The 2021 winner will be announced and featured in the August issue of PC&D magazine as well as on our website, Carwash.com.

The 2020 MVC award recognized Vaughn Mead, a site manager and member of the technician response team for Breeze Thru Car Wash in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming.

You can read about last year’s award recipient here.