Submissions open for the 2021 Top 50 list | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing team is preparing the 2021 Top 50 list of the largest conveyor carwash chains in the U.S. based on number of locations.

Click Here to Read More

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list? Last year, it took at least 13 locations to make the 2020 list.

In order to be considered, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by Oct. 1st:

The name of the carwash chain

Website address

Number of locations (expected by Dec. 31, 2021)

The location of the carwash’s headquarters or where the first location was opened.

Any conveyor location scheduled to open by the end of the year can be included in the total.