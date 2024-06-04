Sud Stop opens first Alabama location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sud Stop Car Wash celebrated the opening of its newest location in Meridianville, Alabama, on May 31, the company’s third location since launching the brand in March, stated a press release.

The express carwash, located at 11032 U.S. Route 231 431 N, features a rapid wash tunnel, members-only entrance and free amenities for all guests.

“We’re excited to kick off our Alabama expansion in Meridianville,” said Sud Stop CEO Rob Consalvo. “We know drivers in the Huntsville area are ready for a better wash and industry-leading value, and we’re looking forward to showing guests what we can do for them.”

New guests at Sud Stop Meridianville can save up to $80 on SignatureSud, the company’s top-tier unlimited wash plan, featuring a multi-layer graphene carbon coating.

During the promo period, SignatureSud is $5 per month for two months (regularly $45 per month).

Also available are the SuperSud ceramic-coating plan (regularly $35 per month), or SpeedySud fusion bath plan (reg. $22 month).

Single washes are also available, as are family and fleet discounts.

“This is really a great opportunity for everyone in Meridianville and North Huntsville to get to know the Sud Stop brand and save some money while doing so,” Consalvo said.

In addition to its sub-four-minute wash tunnel, the location features a members-only lane with license plate recognition, as well as free self-serve amenities, including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums, compressed air, glass and interior cleaner, and mat washing stations.

New visitors to the website can get a single free carwash by signing up for text updates.

The website also allows customers to purchase unlimited wash plans, buy and redeem gift cards and manage their accounts.

Sud Stop has plans for more than a dozen locations this year and 33 locations overall, stated the press release.

Other Alabama locations scheduled for later in 2024 include Jacksonville, Alabama, and Montgomery, Alabama.

Bradenton, Florida, and Norcross, Georgia, locations opened earlier this year.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Sud Stop Car Wash is part of the Real Capital Partners family of companies, which also includes Store Space Self Storage, Storage360 and PacRidge.