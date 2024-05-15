Sud Stop launches first location with $5 premium plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sud Stop Car Wash is making a splash in the express carwash industry by offering new guests an $80 savings on its SignatureSud unlimited wash plan at just $5 a month for the first two months, according to a press release.

The new express carwash company recently opened its first location in Bradenton, Florida, the first of more than a dozen Sud Stops slated to open in 2024.

“We’re challenging the status quo in the express carwash industry by offering all new guests an amazing introductory offer on our best wash, plus lower costs every day on all of our unlimited wash plans,” said Sud Stop CEO Rob Consalvo. “Combine this with the latest technology and great people, and you can see why we’re excited to unveil our industry-leading value in Bradenton.”

New customers can get the company’s SignatureSud graphene carbon coating unlimited wash package for just $5 a month for the first two months, $45 thereafter.

Sud Stop also offers its SuperSud ceramic-coating plan for $35 per month or the SpeedySud fusion bath package for $22 per month.

Single washes are also available, as are family and fleet discounts.

“Our introductory special goes beyond the grand opening,” Consalvo said. “It’s our way of introducing our new guests to a truly premium carwash experience. Our technology allows for a faster wash and superior protection for our guests’ cars, no matter which wash package they choose.”

Sud Stop opened its Bradenton location in March of 2024, at 5225 24th St. E.

The location features a 3-minute wash tunnel, members-only lane with license plate recognition, as well as free self-service amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, multi-function vacuums, compressed air, glass and interior cleaner and mat washing stations, stated the press release.

Adding to the customer experience is the Sud Stop website. Customers can purchase subscriptions, buy and redeem gift cards, and manage their accounts at the Sud Stop website.

New visitors to the website can get a free carwash by signing up for text updates, continued the press release.

Sud Stop has plans for 33 locations.

Scheduled openings in 2024 include Norcross, Georgia, Pembroke Park, Florida, Meridianville, Alabama, Jacksonville, Alabama, Panama City Beach and Defuniak Springs, Florida, and Montgomery, Alabama in July.

Locations in North Carolina and South Carolina are also planned for later in 2024.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Sud Stop Car Wash is part of the Real Capital Partners family of companies, which also includes Store Space Self Storage, Storage360 and PACRIDGE.