Sud Stop opens new Florida location

ORLANDO — According to a press release, Sud Stop Car Wash celebrated the opening of Pembroke Park, Florida, on June 27 by offering guests two months free on an unlimited wash plan, a savings worth up to $90.

The express carwash, at 3301 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., a high-visibility location just east of Interstate 95, features a rapid wash tunnel, members-only entrance and free amenities for all guests.

“We’re excited to bring the Sud Stop brand to South Florida,” said Sud Stop CEO Rob Consalvo. “With a better wash and industry-leading value, we’re helping ensure our guests have a clean, protected car, which is so important in this climate.”

New guests joining the Founders Club before July 5 saved up to $90 with the SignatureSud graphene-carbon unlimited wash plan, regularly $45 per month.

Guests can opt for the SuperSud ceramic-coating plan ($35 per month) or the SpeedySud fusion bath plan ($22 per month).

Single washes are also available, as are family and fleet discounts.

“This is really a great opportunity for everyone in the Pembroke Park area to get to know the Sud Stop brand and save some money while doing so,” Consalvo said.

In addition to its sub-four-minute wash tunnel, the location features a members-only lane with license plate recognition, plus free self-serve amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums, compressed air, glass and interior cleaners, and mat washing stations.

New visitors to the website can enjoy a free carwash by signing up for text updates.

The website also allows customers to purchase unlimited wash plans, buy and redeem gift cards, and manage their accounts.

Sud Stop opened its first location in Bradenton, Florida, in March and Panama City Beach, Florida, in June.

Other locations include Norcross, Georgia, and Meridianville, Alabama.

The company has plans for more than a dozen locations this year and 33 locations overall.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Sud Stop Car Wash is part of the Real Capital Partners family of companies, which also includes Store Space Self Storage, Storage360 and PacRidge.