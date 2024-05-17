Sud Stop Car Wash celebrates opening of new location

NORCROSS, Ga. — In a press release, Sud Stop Car Wash announced the opening of a new location in Norcross, Georgia.

To celebrate the opening, Sud Stop Car Wash unveiled its Founders Club, offering 3 free months of any unlimited wash package to new members until May 19.

The express carwash at 2185 Beaver Ruin Rd. features a rapid wash tunnel, members-only entrance and free amenities for all guests.

“Sud Stop offers a better wash and industry-leading value, and we want to present that to our friends in Norcross,” said Sud Stop CEO Rob Consalvo. “What better way than letting them experience all we have to offer for free for 3 months?”

Founders Club members can choose any unlimited wash plan, including SignatureSud with a multi-layer graphene carbon coating (regularly $45 per month), SuperSud ceramic-coating plan (regularly $35 per month) or SpeedySud fusion bath plan (regularly $22 per month).

Customers who join after May 19 can get the SignatureSud package for $5 per month for the first two months, an $80 savings, stated the press release.

Standard rates apply for other plans.

Single washes are also available, as are family and fleet discounts.

In addition to its sub-4-minute wash tunnel, the location features a members-only lane with license plate recognition, as well as free self-service amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums, compressed air, glass and interior cleaner and mat washing stations.

“As part of a growing community near Atlanta, the people of Norcross can greatly benefit from an express carwash,” said Consalvo. “People who want to protect their investment and want to save time and money while doing so,” Consalvo said.

New visitors to the website can get a single free carwash by signing up for text updates.

The website also allows customers to purchase unlimited wash plans, buy and redeem gift cards and manage their accounts.

Sud Stop has plans for 33 locations, continued the press release.

A location in Bradenton, Florida, opened in March.

Slated openings for 2024 include locations in Pembroke Park, Panama City Beach and Defuniak Springs, Florida, Meridianville, Jacksonville and Montgomery, Alabama, plus locations in North and South Carolina.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Sud Stop Car Wash is part of the Real Capital Partners family of companies, which also includes Store Space Self Storage, Storage360 and PacRidge.