Sud Stop Car Wash opens second Alabama location

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a press release, Sud Stop unveiled its newest location in Jacksonville, Alabama, with two free months of carwashes, a savings worth up to $90.

The express carwash, located at 620 Pelham Rd. S, is situated on SR-71, the city’s main north-south thoroughfare, less than half a mile from Jacksonville Public Square.

“We’re bringing first-rate express carwash technology to Jacksonville, and we’re pairing it with unbeatable value,” said Rob Consalvo, Sud Stop CEO. “Sud Stop offers unparalleled wash packages to ensure that guests get the unlimited plan that meets their needs and budget.”

During the grand opening, new customers that joined the Founders Club before July 5 got two free months of any unlimited wash plan, including the graphene carbon SignatureSud (a $90 value, regularly $45 per month).

Also available are the SuperSud ceramic-coating plan (regularly $35 per month) and the SpeedySud fusion bath plan (regularly $22 month).

Single washes are also available, as are family and fleet discounts.

Sud Stop offers a sub-four-minute wash time with cycles for bugs, tires, rain repellant, finish protection and rapid drying.

A members-only lane provides added convenience, and all guests can take advantage of free self-serve amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums, cleaners and mat washing stations.

The location’s eco-friendly wash tunnel includes water filtration, pH balanced chemicals and more.

New visitors to the website can enjoy a free SignatureSud carwash (a $27 value) by signing up for text updates.

The website also allows customers to purchase unlimited wash plans, buy and redeem gift cards, and manage their accounts.

“We want the people of Jacksonville to experience how good a Sud Stop carwash can be, so we’re giving away free SignatureSud washes,” Consalvo said prior to the grand opening. “In addition to our introductory offer, our monthly unlimited plans are priced competitively with other express carwashes.”

In addition to Jacksonville, Sud Stop Meridianville opened earlier this year, and a Montgomery location is slated for later in the year.

The company also has Georgia and Florida locations, with more than a dozen openings planned for 2024.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Sud Stop Car Wash is part of the Real Capital Partners family of companies, which also includes Store Space Self Storage, Storage360 and PacRidge.