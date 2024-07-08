 Sud Stop Car Wash opens second Alabama location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Sud Stop Car Wash opens second Alabama location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sud Stop Car Wash is offering $90 in savings for Founders Club members with two months free on its SignatureSud wash.
Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
sud-stop-feature

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a press release, Sud Stop unveiled its newest location in Jacksonville, Alabama, with two free months of carwashes, a savings worth up to $90.

Related Articles

The express carwash, located at 620 Pelham Rd. S, is situated on SR-71, the city’s main north-south thoroughfare, less than half a mile from Jacksonville Public Square. 

“We’re bringing first-rate express carwash technology to Jacksonville, and we’re pairing it with unbeatable value,” said Rob Consalvo, Sud Stop CEO. “Sud Stop offers unparalleled wash packages to ensure that guests get the unlimited plan that meets their needs and budget.”

During the grand opening, new customers that joined the Founders Club before July 5 got two free months of any unlimited wash plan, including the graphene carbon SignatureSud (a $90 value, regularly $45 per month).

Also available are the SuperSud ceramic-coating plan (regularly $35 per month) and the SpeedySud fusion bath plan (regularly $22 month).

Single washes are also available, as are family and fleet discounts.

Sud Stop offers a sub-four-minute wash time with cycles for bugs, tires, rain repellant, finish protection and rapid drying.

A members-only lane provides added convenience, and all guests can take advantage of free self-serve amenities including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums, cleaners and mat washing stations.

The location’s eco-friendly wash tunnel includes water filtration, pH balanced chemicals and more.

New visitors to the website can enjoy a free SignatureSud carwash (a $27 value) by signing up for text updates.

The website also allows customers to purchase unlimited wash plans, buy and redeem gift cards, and manage their accounts.

“We want the people of Jacksonville to experience how good a Sud Stop carwash can be, so we’re giving away free SignatureSud washes,” Consalvo said prior to the grand opening. “In addition to our introductory offer, our monthly unlimited plans are priced competitively with other express carwashes.” 

In addition to Jacksonville, Sud Stop Meridianville opened earlier this year, and a Montgomery location is slated for later in the year.

The company also has Georgia and Florida locations, with more than a dozen openings planned for 2024.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Sud Stop Car Wash is part of the Real Capital Partners family of companies, which also includes Store Space Self Storage, Storage360 and PacRidge.

You May Also Like
tint-world-east-houston
whitewater-acquires-spout-locations
soapy-joes-build-a-ballpark
zips-grand-re-opening
Carwash News

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash to open 12th location

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash expands to Gallatin, Tennessee, marking its 12th location set to open in October 2024.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean Auto Wash announced in a press release that it will be opening its 12th branded location in Gallatin, Tennessee.

The site is scheduled to open in October 2024.

The company closed on the location last week and plans to expand the entrance, add additional vacuum systems and install all new equipment.

Read Full Article
More Carwash News Posts
WhiteWater Express celebrates four new locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash expands with four new locations in Texas and Michigan, reaching 114 washes across six states.

By Kyle Alexander
Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder’s career in carwashing

BOISE, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash celebrates founder Bill Martin’s 50-year career with Coffee and Cars event in Garden City, Idaho.

By Kyle Alexander
Splash reopens former Buckman’s Greece location

MILFORD, Conn. — The wash has been completely renovated to include two new 130-foot tunnels outfitted with the latest in wash technology and equipment, including Splash’s high pressure wash system.

By Jennifer Clements
Splash reopens former Buckmans Greece location
Mark VII Equipment appoints new vice president of key accounts

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII appoints Sandy Bass as VP of key accounts, leveraging his more than 20 years of carwash industry experience.

By Kyle Alexander
mark vii logo
Other Posts
Express carwashing in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach and express carwashes – made for each other.

By Sud Stop Car Wash
express-carwash
IGL Coatings appoints new exclusive distributor in Croatia

OSIJEK, Croatia — IGL’s expansion into Croatia brings exclusive distributorship, introducing eco-friendly ceramics to the country’s automotive industry.

By Kyle Alexander
igl-croatia
Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash site

DALLAS — The sixth Coastal Carwash site aligns with company’s growth strategy of developing greenfield operations and acquiring brands.

By Kyle Alexander
mammoth holdings logo
Washworld Inc. announces new distributors

DE PERE, Wis. — Washworld welcomes Advance Car Wash Solutions as new distributor, servicing Colorado and Eastern Wyoming.

By Kyle Alexander