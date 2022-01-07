Suds Creative, Retention Express partner

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Suds Creative, a carwash data-driven marketing and CX technology company, announced a new partnership with Retention Express LLC, according to a company press release.
Retention Express is an outsourced, white labeled, customer experience support team focused on membership retention across all customer touchpoints for carwash operators.
The partnership will focus on identifying strategic opportunities for collaboration between the companies on a client-by-client basis.
“Our goal is to drive greater revenue for our clients and we’re laser-focused on strategies and tools that will help the hundreds of operators we work with achieve their business goals. Aligning with Retention Express allows us to expand our ability to help clients deliver outstanding customer support to members and customers without increasing their own team size and allowing their employees to better serve on-site customers,” said Jason Baumgartner, CEO of Suds Creative.
“We are thrilled to partner with Suds and to provide carwash owners a dedicated solution to closing the back door of churn, delivering superior customer support, and creating more satisfied customers,” says Bobby Thomson, CEO of Retention Express. “We really are able to quarterback the off-site customer experience while our specialists capture the voice of their customer by solving every inbound customer inquiry through a first call resolution approach and providing owners with valuable insights and analytics.”