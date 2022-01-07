Suds Creative, Retention Express partner

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Suds Creative, a carwash data-driven marketing and CX technology company, announced a new partnership with Retention Express LLC, according to a company press release.

Retention Express is an outsourced, white labeled, customer experience support team focused on membership retention across all customer touchpoints for carwash operators.

The partnership will focus on identifying strategic opportunities for collaboration between the companies on a client-by-client basis.

“Our goal is to drive greater revenue for our clients and we’re laser-focused on strategies and tools that will help the hundreds of operators we work with achieve their business goals. Aligning with Retention Express allows us to expand our ability to help clients deliver outstanding customer support to members and customers without increasing their own team size and allowing their employees to better serve on-site customers,” said Jason Baumgartner, CEO of Suds Creative.