New Suds tool evaluates potential carwash sites￼

Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

on

International Drying Corporation offers new product sale

on

Tommy's Express leadership educates trade show attendees about technology, innovation

on

Belanger debuts new product brand at The Car Wash Show™
Carwash News

on

BOISE, Idaho — Suds, a DRB Company, announced in a recent press release the launch of SiteSelect, a new performance tool offering proprietary insights for evaluating potential new carwash locations.

SiteSelect helps carwash investors and operators understand and evaluate the growth potential of sites under consideration.

The tool encompasses over 1,500 mobile GPS data points, 240 unique demographic variables, consumer behavior data, traffic mapping and competitive analysis based on 311,000 data points gathered from over 21,000 carwash locations.

According to carwash.org, carwash retail sales are approximately $15 billion in North America, making it a prime market for SiteSelect’s comprehensive quantitative and qualitative data assessments of both new and existing site locations. Currently, there is no other solution in the industry that is as accurate for determining the future performance of prospective wash sites.

“SiteSelect is a fantastic tool to de-risk a carwash operator’s riskiest decision — where do I put my next carwash?” said Dan Flatley, president, SUDS Creative. “The peace of mind SiteSelect creates is second-to-none in the marketplace.”

Suds will be showcasing SiteSelect at The Car Wash Show May 9-11 in Nashville.

Visit Booth #2301 to learn more about SiteSelect, how it works and how it can optimize investments.

Attendees will also have a chance to win a free SiteSelect site location assessment.

