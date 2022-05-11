New Suds tool evaluates potential carwash sites￼

BOISE, Idaho — Suds, a DRB Company, announced in a recent press release the launch of SiteSelect, a new performance tool offering proprietary insights for evaluating potential new carwash locations.

SiteSelect helps carwash investors and operators understand and evaluate the growth potential of sites under consideration.

The tool encompasses over 1,500 mobile GPS data points, 240 unique demographic variables, consumer behavior data, traffic mapping and competitive analysis based on 311,000 data points gathered from over 21,000 carwash locations.

According to carwash.org, carwash retail sales are approximately $15 billion in North America, making it a prime market for SiteSelect’s comprehensive quantitative and qualitative data assessments of both new and existing site locations. Currently, there is no other solution in the industry that is as accurate for determining the future performance of prospective wash sites.