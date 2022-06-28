 Summer Nunn hired as Magnolia Wash Holdings’ chief marketing officer
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Summer Nunn hired as Magnolia Wash Holdings’ chief marketing officer

on

Caliber Car Wash expands into Texas

on

Green Clean Express Auto Wash enters North Carolina market

on

Market Focus: Mister Car Wash earns Great Place to Work Certification
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York Video
PC&D Unscripted ep. 70: Splash Car Wash Grows in New York

PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels Video
PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

Carwash News

Summer Nunn hired as Magnolia Wash Holdings’ chief marketing officer

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Magnolia Wash Holdings, an express carwash operator with nearly 70 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, has named Summer Nunn as the company’s chief marketing officer, according to a press release.

In this new role, Nunn will lead all sales and marketing initiatives for Magnolia that support the company’s efforts in driving brand recognition and revenue across target markets for expansion and help Magnolia gain a competitive edge in the express carwash industry.

Nunn is a passionate marketing leader with a proven track record that speaks for itself, noted the press release.

Prior to joining Magnolia Wash Holdings, Nunn was a key player in the growth of large global corporations while at Red Ventures where she worked closely with the executive team prospecting companies and industries for potential partnerships as well as leading digital marketing strategies for DIRECTV, Vonage and ADT.

Over the years, Nunn has successfully tackled challenges across a variety of industries by being a creative leader and implementing modern solutions rooted in consumer research and data to position brands to win. 

Most recently, Nunn built a marketing strategy for Payzer as chief marketing officer and led the marketing departments for several North American automotive brands, including an up-and-coming quick lube brand and a franchised repair and maintenance company. 

“Investing in a strong leadership team is paramount to the success of Magnolia. As we look to continue building off the momentum we’ve achieved so far this year, we knew we needed a strong leader to spearhead all marketing strategies and initiatives for Magnolia. Summer is the perfect candidate to be taking on that role and we are thrilled to have her on our team,” said Jose Costa, chief executive officer of Magnolia Wash Holdings. “Summer is a results-driven marketing expert with years of experience under her belt. Her expertise provides great value to the team at Magnolia and we are confident she will achieve great things as the company’s new chief marketing officer.”

Nunn joins Magnolia at an exciting period of development for the rapidly growing carwash operator.

The company has expanded its portfolio of express carwash brands significantly over the past six months — positioning the company for explosive growth in 2022 and beyond. 

“I couldn’t think of a better time than now to join Magnolia, with the company achieving remarkable growth over the past several months. This is a tremendous opportunity to pioneer Magnolia’s marketing operations, and I am honored to join Jose’s team of superb leaders at Magnolia,” said Nunn. “This level of momentum coupled with corporate leadership’s commitment to investing in operational excellence, customer experience, company culture and innovative technology reinforces our promise to be the best in the business. We have a bright future ahead, and I am thrilled to be a part of this shining moment in the company’s history.”

With a strong development pipeline, Magnolia is in the midst of aggressive expansion.

The express carwash operator is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities throughout the Southeast.

