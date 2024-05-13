 Summit Wash Holdings announces $200M+ growth investment 

Summit Wash Holdings announces $200M+ growth investment 

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The carwash company is committed to strategic growth opportunities in existing markets.

By Kyle Alexander
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings, a membership-focused carwash group established in 2022, announced in a press release it has received more than $200 million in debt financing to continue expansion in Central Florida, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Summit, which currently operates 54 sites, will use the funding to nearly double its location count with plans to surpass 100 locations by mid-2025.

“This significant investment in Summit Wash Holdings marks a milestone in our journey,” said Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings. “The funding supports brand expansion as well as our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve.”

Established in 2022 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Summit was initially formed through a partnership with Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, a 21-site family-owned carwash platform with locations primarily in the Northeast and Omaha, Nebraska.

In 2023, New Mountain Capital, a New York-based investment firm, and Summit Wash Holdings announced a partnership reinforcing the team’s commitment to growth.

Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

FORT MILL, S.C. — The partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group will offer technicians an array of learning opportunities.

By Kyle Alexander
Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education

FORT MILL, S.C. — Schaeffler, a company focused on the field of motion technology, announced in a press release it has entered into a partnership with Automotive Transmission Service Group (ATSG) to become its primary sponsor.

Through this agreement, Schaeffler will provide ongoing technical education support to the members of ATSG, which has offered technical support and repair information for transmission technicians for almost 40 years.

