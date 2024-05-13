Summit Wash Holdings announces $200M+ growth investment 

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings, a membership-focused carwash group established in 2022, announced in a press release it has received more than $200 million in debt financing to continue expansion in Central Florida, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Summit, which currently operates 54 sites, will use the funding to nearly double its location count with plans to surpass 100 locations by mid-2025.



“This significant investment in Summit Wash Holdings marks a milestone in our journey,” said Dan Pittman, CEO of Summit Wash Holdings. “The funding supports brand expansion as well as our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve.”



Established in 2022 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Summit was initially formed through a partnership with Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, a 21-site family-owned carwash platform with locations primarily in the Northeast and Omaha, Nebraska.

In 2023, New Mountain Capital, a New York-based investment firm, and Summit Wash Holdings announced a partnership reinforcing the team’s commitment to growth.