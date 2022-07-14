 Super Star Car Wash expands greater Los Angeles footprint
Super Star Car Wash expands greater Los Angeles footprint

Super Star Car Wash expands greater Los Angeles footprint

 

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash recently expanded its presence in Los Angeles, California, with the acquisition of two Quick N Clean express carwash locations, according to a press release.

The newly acquired locations are Quick N Clean 33, LLC, situated at 1662 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Harbor City and Quick N Clean 37, LLC, at 1010 N. Gaffey St. in San Pedro.

Super Star also opened a location in Gardena earlier this year.

Super Star Car Wash currently has over 44 locations throughout Arizona and California.

“We are excited to have this newfound presence in sunny Los Angeles. We look forward to continuing our California expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes through the Los Angeles and San Diego markets,” said Jonathan Kierman, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Super Star Car Wash. “Our goal is to be more than just a carwash and enrich the lives of our five star employees and customers. By providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience, people can get started on the right foot and spend the day shining.”

The Quick N Clean locations will be rebranded under the Super Star banner.

The new locations will provide customers with an express carwash service in a convenient, automated conveyor tunnel, delivering an efficient carwash experience that complements the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles driving.

Amenities offered will include microfiber towels and high-pressure air hoses for vacuuming at every stall. 

The company is actively involved in the communities it serves, giving back to charitable causes and organizations in Arizona and California.

Super Star Car Wash is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with locations spanning across the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona, California and Colorado.

Services offered at Super Star Car Wash include single washes and unlimited monthly plans for express services, while full-service locations offer full-serve washes and detailing, with select locations offering fluid changes and quick lube services as well.

