Super Star Car Wash expands greater Los Angeles footprint

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash recently expanded its presence in Los Angeles, California, with the acquisition of two Quick N Clean express carwash locations, according to a press release.

The newly acquired locations are Quick N Clean 33, LLC, situated at 1662 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Harbor City and Quick N Clean 37, LLC, at 1010 N. Gaffey St. in San Pedro.

Super Star also opened a location in Gardena earlier this year.

Super Star Car Wash currently has over 44 locations throughout Arizona and California.

“We are excited to have this newfound presence in sunny Los Angeles. We look forward to continuing our California expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes through the Los Angeles and San Diego markets,” said Jonathan Kierman, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Super Star Car Wash. “Our goal is to be more than just a carwash and enrich the lives of our five star employees and customers. By providing a convenient, consistent and exceptional carwash experience, people can get started on the right foot and spend the day shining.”