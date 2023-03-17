 Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon

PHOENIX — Additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

By PCD Staff

PHOENIX — Keeping up the momentum from their rapid growth throughout 2022, Super Star Car Wash recently opened their first of nearly a dozen Colorado locations scheduled for 2023-2024.

This first location is open for business at 7525 Falcon Market Place, Falcon, CO 80831 and has already begun serving area residents, according to a press release.

The additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

The Phoenix-based company now has more than 70 locations across Arizona, California and Texas with Colorado being the newest state to its service network. 

The new locations provide customers with standard express carwash services along with premium treatment and finish options like Simoniz Graphine and Ceramic Sealants, Carnauba Hot Wax, Triple Foam Soap and advanced Tire Shine.

Additional amenities include free vacuums, microfiber towels, high-pressure air blasters and tire pressure hoses at every stall after each wash.

While single-wash options are always available, monthly unlimited carwash plans are offered for those customers interested in saving money when washing their vehicle more than once each month.

“We have had our eyes on Colorado Springs and Denver for some time and are so pleased to finally open our first location so residents can experience the Super Star difference,” said John Lueken, chief development officer. “With more than 70 locations across four states, we treat each location and region with the same care as we did our very first location some 30 years ago. We are excited to become an enthusiastic and committed part of these new communities and look forward to welcoming new visitors to our washes.” 

For more information, visit superstarcarwashaz.com.

