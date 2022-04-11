Super Star Car Wash named #1 Wash & Detail Business ‘Ranking Arizona’

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Super Star Car Wash celebrates being named the voter-based #1 overall choice in the Automotive: Wash & Detail category in Ranking Arizona, stated a press release.

Ranking Arizona is a business opinion poll that annually ranks companies based on the companies that voters want to do business with.

For 25 years, Ranking Arizona has put consumers in the driver’s seat, giving them the power to determine which businesses are truly the best at what they do — and Super Star Car Wash welcomes that.

After opening its first carwash in 1993, Super Star Car Wash quickly established a footprint throughout central Arizona and San Diego, with recent expansion to the Los Angeles area as well.

The company currently operates 28 Arizona locations serving the Valley and nine California locations, with plans to expand into Colorado this year.