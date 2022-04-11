 Super Star Car Wash named #1 Wash & Detail Business ‘Ranking Arizona’
Super Star Car Wash named #1 Wash & Detail Business by 'Ranking Arizona'

Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens nine locations in Q1

Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens 100th location

Big Dan’s Car Wash announces grand opening in Georgia
Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash named #1 Wash & Detail Business by 'Ranking Arizona'

 

on

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Super Star Car Wash celebrates being named the voter-based #1 overall choice in the Automotive: Wash & Detail category in Ranking Arizona, stated a press release.

Ranking Arizona is a business opinion poll that annually ranks companies based on the companies that voters want to do business with. 

For 25 years, Ranking Arizona has put consumers in the driver’s seat, giving them the power to determine which businesses are truly the best at what they do — and Super Star Car Wash welcomes that.

After opening its first carwash in 1993, Super Star Car Wash quickly established a footprint throughout central Arizona and San Diego, with recent expansion to the Los Angeles area as well.

The company currently operates 28 Arizona locations serving the Valley and nine California locations, with plans to expand into Colorado this year. 

Services offered include single washes and unlimited monthly plans for express washes, while full-serve locations offer full-serve washes and detailing.

Select full-serve locations also offer fluid changes and quick lube services.

The successful company may be in the business of washing cars, but it shines in community involvement as well.

The brand donates and partners with organizations including Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, HALO Animal Rescue and other local nonprofits for fundraising, events and sponsorships.

The company also helps with fundraising and sponsorships for local sports teams.

“We are passionate about the service we provide to our customers in terms of a great carwash experience, but we also really enjoy making an impact on the areas where we have locations,” said Jonathan Kierman, executive vice president of Super Star Car Wash. “We don’t want to exist only for carwashes. Philanthropy is important to our brand, and we love being able to help in local communities where we have a presence.” 

More than 15,000 companies compete annually for a spot in Ranking Arizona’s list, and approximately 2,500 winners are profiled. 

“The companies that are voted into the top 10 are those companies whose customers and clients say are the best companies to do business within Arizona,” said Mike Atkinson, president and CEO of AZ Big Media. “There is no better endorsement in business than one from your customers.”

