Super Star Car Wash named carwash partner of the Cardinals

PHOENIX — Arizona’s own Super Star Car Wash announced in a press release it has been named the exclusive and official carwash partner of The Arizona Cardinals for the 2022 NFL season.

As the official partner, Super Star will promote its brand with in-game activations and by giving away free express carwashes to fans in attendance after each Cardinals win at home.

The two organizations will also work together throughout the year on local, charitable initiatives around the Phoenix area, including a Team Kids Camp for children with special needs.

“We’re proud to partner with a respected local company that’s committed to making our community a better place,” said Steve Ryan, Cardinals senior vice president of business development. “Super Star Car Wash is an industry leader and we look forward to introducing Cardinals fans to their services.”