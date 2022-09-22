 Super Star Car Wash named carwash partner of the Cardinals
Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals

Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals

 

on

PHOENIX — Arizona’s own Super Star Car Wash announced in a press release it has been named the exclusive and official carwash partner of The Arizona Cardinals for the 2022 NFL season.

As the official partner, Super Star will promote its brand with in-game activations and by giving away free express carwashes to fans in attendance after each Cardinals win at home.

The two organizations will also work together throughout the year on local, charitable initiatives around the Phoenix area, including a Team Kids Camp for children with special needs. 

“We’re proud to partner with a respected local company that’s committed to making our community a better place,” said Steve Ryan, Cardinals senior vice president of business development. “Super Star Car Wash is an industry leader and we look forward to introducing Cardinals fans to their services.”

Super Star’s “Dirtiest Bird of the Game” activation will be presented during each Cardinals home game at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals activation team will monitor the stadium parking lot pre-game to select and award the vehicle most in need of a good wash from Super Star.

The winner of the Dirtiest Bird will be displayed on the scoreboard and throughout ribbon boards inside the stadium.

“Super Star Car Wash is excited to join the Red Sea and provide fans with a carwash experience to cheer about,” said Jonathan Kierman, executive vice president of Super Star. “We value the impact the Cardinals have in Arizona and we’re proud to join them for some exciting opportunities this season.”

Super Star is headquartered in Phoenix, with locations spanning across the Southwest and West Coast in Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. 

