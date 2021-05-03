 Super Star Car Wash Opens 33rd location in Vista
Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash Opens 33rd location in Vista

 

on

PHOENIX – Super Star Car Wash opened its newest location at 1350 S. Melrose Dr. in Vista, California, on April 27th.

The location provides express carwash services in a state-of-the-art automated conveyor tunnel.

Amenities offered include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This location marks Super Star’s 33rd overall and the seventh in California.

More washes are under construction in both Arizona and California.

“We’re proud to add our second location in Vista, where we’ll be able to offer the same high level of service our customers have come to expect from us since 1993, when we opened our first Arizona location,” said Chief Operating Officer Scott Elgersma.

The company is heavily involved in the communities it serves, giving back to charitable causes and such organizations as Boys & Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

