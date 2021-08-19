 Super Star Car Wash opens 34th location in Phoenix
Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash opens 34th location in Phoenix

 

on

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash opened its newest location at 3680 W. Happy Valley Rd. in Phoenix on Aug. 13th, according to a press release.

The location provides express carwash services in a state-of-the-art automated conveyor tunnel.

Amenities offered include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This location marks Super Star’s 34th overall and the 27th in Arizona.

More washes are under construction in both Arizona and California.

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand our presence in north Phoenix with this new location. We’ve been a part of the Phoenix community for a long time and are always happy to make a bigger impact on our hometown,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jonathan Kierman.

The company is heavily involved in the communities it serves, giving back to charitable causes and organizations, such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

