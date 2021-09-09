Super Star Car Wash opens 35th location

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash opened its newest location at 1660 E. Riggs Rd. in Gilbert, Arizona, on Aug. 30th, according to a press release.

The location provides express carwash services in a state-of-the-art automated conveyor tunnel.

Amenities offered include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This location marks Super Star’s 35th overall, the 28th in Arizona and the fifth in the city of Gilbert.

More washes are under construction in both Arizona and California.

“Gilbert is a rapidly growing part of the Phoenix metro area, and we’re ecstatic to be involved in the growth of such a dynamic city. We’re here to serve the residents of Gilbert and keep their cars clean,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jonathan Kierman.