 Super Star Car Wash opens 35th location
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Super Star Car Wash opens 35th location

on

Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s wins HCM Excellence Award

on

Mister Car Wash expands in Houston market with 2 new locations

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires 16 locations along the Atlantic Coast
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 47: Canadian Carwash Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 47: Canadian Carwash Market Update

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash, shares her managing methods.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Super Star Car Wash opens 35th location

 

on

PHOENIX — Super Star Car Wash opened its newest location at 1660 E. Riggs Rd. in Gilbert, Arizona, on Aug. 30th, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The location provides express carwash services in a state-of-the-art automated conveyor tunnel.

Amenities offered include free microfiber towels and vacuums.

This location marks Super Star’s 35th overall, the 28th in Arizona and the fifth in the city of Gilbert. 

More washes are under construction in both Arizona and California.

“Gilbert is a rapidly growing part of the Phoenix metro area, and we’re ecstatic to be involved in the growth of such a dynamic city. We’re here to serve the residents of Gilbert and keep their cars clean,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jonathan Kierman. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Blairsville, Georgia

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s opens 15th location

Carwash News: Two carwash workers die in hazardous materials accident

Carwash News: GO Car Wash opens new San Antonio location

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing