BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Surf Thru Express Car Wash announced the opening of its first location in Bullhead City, Arizona, and continued expansion in the Arizona market.

In addition, construction of the Lake Havasu, Arizona, Surf Thru will begin by June 2021 and should be completed by early 2022.

Surf Thru now has 26 open locations and is excited about growing its footprint in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Texas.