 Surf Thru Express Car Wash adds 4 locations in July
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash News

Surf Thru Express Car Wash adds 4 locations in July

 

on

SPARKS, Nev. — Surf Thru Express Car Wash is excited to announce the continued growth of the chain with four new sites that opened in July, reported a company press release.

Guests can now Surf Thru at a second location in Sparks, Nevada, at the Legends shopping mall located at 485 Sparks Blvd.

The second July opening for Surf Thru is located at 530 Lake Havasu Ave. in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

The company also announced two new locations in the greater Austin, Texas, area, located at 6326 E. Ben White Pkwy. in Austin, Texas, and 1660 Sweetwater Village Dr. in Bee Cave, Texas.   

On opening four sites in one month, Todd Gall with Surf Thru said, “Wow, [I] never thought we’d be opening four sites in a single month, but our team is outstanding, and the openings went extremely smooth.”  

The four new locations brings Surf Thru’s total to 30 locations where guests can Surf Thru and shine.  

Surf Thru also has sites under construction in Bend, Oregon, and Red Bluff, California, which are projected to open in fall 2022.

