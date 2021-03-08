 SUV catches fire at carwash | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
SUV catches fire at carwash

Worker’s leg trapped in conveyor

Attempted robbery at carwash turns into gunfight

Market Focus: ISTOBAL opens subsidiary in China
Carwash News

SUV catches fire at carwash

 

on

LEVITTOWN, Pa. — According to www.levittownnow.com, firefighters were dispatched to the Quality Car Wash on Trenton Rd. around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26th, where they found an SUV on fire in the automatic wash bay.

As they worked to put out the blaze, they pulled a man from the vehicle, and medics took him to the hospital.

Fire Marshal Rich Dippolito reported that the man was suffering from cardiac arrest but was not burned in the fire.

However, the man died a few days later in the hospital.

According to Dippolito, the fire appeared to be an accident.

Read the original story here.

