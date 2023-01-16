 Synthetic Chamois - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Synthetic Chamois

This chamois offers superior absorbency for a quick drying time and is tear-resistant for long-lasting durability.

By PCD Staff

Get the job done right with Texas Ragtime synthetic chamois. This chamois offers superior absorbency for a quick drying time and is tear-resistant for long-lasting durability. The needle-punched material makes it perfect for polishing, drying and cleaning a car, and its chemical-free cleaning capabilities leave the vehicle with a glossy and polished finish. Don’t waste your time and money with microfiber towels. Get your customers’ cars squeaky clean with Texas Ragtime synthetic chamois. Try them today!

