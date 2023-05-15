 Take 5 Car Wash opens 2 locations in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — The new sites offer free Pro5 Plus washes and discounted Take 5 Unlimited memberships in celebration of the grand openings.

By PCD Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Take 5 Car Wash announced in a press release the grand opening two new locations in the Greater New Orleans area.

The new sites are located at 1342 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey and 3220 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie, and will be open for business starting May 12, 2023.

In celebration of the grand openings, both locations will offer free washes to all customers from May 12 to May 21, 2023.

Additionally, new members who sign up for the Take 5 Unlimited program between May 12 and June 11, 2023, will receive the first month of membership for only $0.99. 

Take 5 has deep roots in the New Orleans area, and the addition of these two new locations is a homecoming of sorts for the company.

Take 5 Oil Change, the sister company of Take 5 Car Wash, began in Metairie in 1984 and has since expanded to over 800 locations in the United States.

The success of Take 5 Oil Change has spurred the growth of Take 5 Car Wash, with the company now operating over 400 locations across the country. 

The new Take 5 Car Wash locations in Harvey and Metairie feature the proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All Professional® wash and wax formulas.

The company’s Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection is exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and provides added protection to customers’ vehicles.

Additionally, customers will have access to the Take 5 Car Wash free Pro5 Detail Center, which includes high-power vacuums, Pro5 Armor All Professional® Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels. 

Take 5 Unlimited is a membership program that allows customers to wash their car as often as they like for a flat monthly fee.

Members can use their membership at any Take 5 Car Wash location, including the two new sites in Harvey and Metairie and the seven other Take 5 Car Wash locations in the New Orleans area. 

