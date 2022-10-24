Take 5 Car Wash celebrates 17 grand openings in Colorado

DENVER — Take 5 Car Wash announced in a press release the grand openings of 17 new and newly converted locations in the greater Denver, Colorado Springs and Western Colorado, all of which officially opened on Oct. 20.

These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash® and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional formulas. In celebration of its grand openings, all 17 Take 5 Car Wash locations offered free carwashes Oct. 20-24. The retailer is also hosting a fundraiser for Colorado-based There With Care, a nonprofit organization that brings community and care to families with children facing a medical crisis. Customers receiving their free carwash will have the chance to make donations to support the nonprofit through Take 5 Car Wash’s touchscreen kiosks and cash donation boxes.

Take 5 Car Wash sites celebrating grand openings this week are among many new and refreshed locations throughout the country operating with high performing, non-toxic Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas. The washes are equipped with a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and a new Tire Shine formula. For the finishing touches following their wash, customers are also given complimentary access to the Pro5 Detail Center, which has high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All® Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels. “I am eager to bring the Pro5 experience to our customers and show off all the hard work we’ve done to create the best wash experience in town,” said Brandon Young, Take 5 Car Wash district manager. “Transitioning to the Take 5 brand ties us in with the rest of our wash family across the country. Many customers don’t know they can wash at hundreds of locations nationwide. The full Take 5 name and experience will build the brand awareness with customers in Colorado.”

