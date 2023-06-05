Take 5 Car Wash grand opens new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash has announced the grand openings of two new sites in Gonzales, Louisiana, and Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

To celebrate these additions, Take 5 Car Wash is offering free Pro5 Plus washes to customers at the new sites June 2-12.

Customers will also have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Take 5 Car Wash’s over 400 locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased by July 2, 2023.

The newly constructed carwashes showcase Take 5 Car Wash’s commitment to a quality and convenient carwash experience, the release stated.

Each site features the retailer’s signature Pro5™ five-step process, utilizing Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas.

Notably, the proprietary Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection, exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash, ensures a thorough and long-lasting shine.

In addition to the express carwash, all customers have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s free Pro5 Detail Center.

The detail center is equipped with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Armor All Professional® Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels to help customers achieve a pristine and polished vehicle interior.

The grand openings of these locations started on June 2.

The addresses for the new sites are as follows:

14656 Airline Hwy., Gonzales, LA 70737 3451 N Main St., Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

For more information about Take 5 Car Wash and their services, visit www.take5.com/car-wash.