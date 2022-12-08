Take 5 Car Wash launches national business fleet program - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash® of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, announced the national rollout of its new business fleet program, according to a press release.

Designed to cater to fleets of different sizes and industries, the program offers both membership plans and bulk wash packages to accommodate unique business needs, managed through a single account. Fleet program customers have access to exclusive pricing and can wash their fleet vehicles at any of Take 5 Car Wash’s over 360 sites across the U.S. “We continue to see increasing demand in the B2B space for cost-efficient washing and detailing solutions. Our consumer model with a central focus on convenience lends itself perfectly to an offering designed for fleets,” said John Teddy, EVP and president of Take 5 Car Wash. “Businesses of all kinds are always striving to maximize efficiency. Leveraging our growing network of sites, this program ensures preservation of a first-class image on the road, while minimizing time spent going out of the way to wash and detail.”

Fleet program customers can choose from two different offerings, both of which come with exclusive pricing, to best suit their fleets. Fleet program memberships are a valuable and convenient option for businesses with vehicles that will all be consistently visiting Take 5 Car Wash sites and offer access to member lanes for quicker service. Pre-paid bulk fleet wash packs, available at select locations, are another cost-effective option, especially for businesses with varying wash frequencies for different vehicles. Take 5 Car Wash ran a pilot of the program in select markets in the fall, which drove favorable results and was well received by business owners and key decisionmakers, added the release.

“The sign-up process was easy to understand and took less than five minutes. For me it was highly beneficial because I own a landscaping business and any time I need to stop by and clean one of my work trucks, I can do so quickly and easily,” said Justin Dryman, owner of Dryman Landscaping in Terrell, Texas. “I own five vehicles and I bring them all in about twice a week to use the membership thoroughly. I recommend the fleet plan to anyone who has a small or growing business. Not only is the wash great, but the employees are, too.”

